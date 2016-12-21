Username: 1

During the holiday season, the Roswell Museum and Art Center will offer special events in the weeks leading up to and beginning the new year.

On Friday, Dec. 31, the Robert H. Goddard Planetarium will screen “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the iconic science-fiction film by Stanley Kubrick. The film will run at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Please come to the RMAC on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve to enjoy this incredible [auth] film.

Also coming up in the planetarium on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 5, is a special event, “No Horizon, A Video Art Screening at the Planetarium.” This program features animations, short live-action films and experimental music videos created by artists in the United States and Chile. There will be a reception for the event at 6 p.m., and then the video art screening will follow at 6:30 p.m. Parental guidance is suggested for this event due to adult content and themes. We hope to see you there for this evening highlighting the video art of artists from both Chile and the United States.

And, since the Christmas season brings visits with friends and family from out of town and extra time with children on vacation, make sure to stop in to RMAC to see what’s currently on view, including Roswell artist-in residence Beverly Acha’s exhibit, “Mutualities.” While you are at RMAC, be sure to pick up the RMAC Winter News Magazine. There you will find a myriad of workshops and classes – from clay classes and Second Saturdays to making fabric postcards and writing in the galleries happening at the museum this winter.

RMAC will be open on Friday, on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and regular hours on New Year’s Eve. However, the museum will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Veterans reach out to Community Kitchen DWI arrests in Chaves County »