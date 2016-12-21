Username: 1

Aaron Balock, superintendent of [auth] the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, says its water rights strategy is meant to ensure that residents and business served by the local district have access to water during droughts and water shortages. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District is seeking interested bidders to lease land the district owns in Eddy County, a step taken as part of a strategy to build water rights in the Carlsbad area.

Bidders have until Jan. 12 to submit bids for an 18-month lease for about 227 acres of land between Carlsbad and Loving, according to documents and Aron Balock, superintendent with the conservancy district.

Formed by court order in 1932, the conservancy district is dedicated to conserving water in the Roswell-Artesian basin, which covers areas in Chaves and Eddy counties, and ensuring its use for residents, agricultural interests and businesses.

The district also has had its mandate expanded since the original court order to conserve waters in the Pecos River. As part of its conservation efforts, the district helps with irrigation projects and well monitoring and plugging.

Balock called his agency a “reluctant land owner” due to the agency’s decision to accumulate more water rights. He said the district board approved putting the land up for lease and notifying the public at its Dec. 9 meeting.

The PVACD has water rights, and the land attached to them, in the Carlsbad Irrigation District as a means to avoid a “priority call” from the irrigation district.

A priority call can happen during water shortages and droughts when an entity claims first rights to water. In this case, the water being laid claim to is the Pecos River.

Because the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District now owns land and water rights in the Carlsbad area, it would be less likely that the Carlsbad Irrigation District could make a claim of priority. If the Carlsbad district were to make a successful claim of prior rights during a drought, the members of that district would be able to satisfy all their water needs before any resident, agricultural entity, oil or gas interest or any other business in the local district could use Pecos River water for their uses, Balock said.

But the Carlsbad Irrigation District regulations require anyone who holds water rights in their district to maintain ownership of at least half of much land as acre-feet of water rights.

“They are allowed to stack the water rights two-to-one,” said Gary Walterscheid, president of the Carlsbad district.

He said that means that if someone buys a piece of property and its associated water rights, they can sell up to half of the acres of land attached to the water rights as long as they transfer the water rights to other land they own within the district.

“That way we are guaranteed to have our assessment,” said Walterscheid.

The Carlsbad Irrigation District, authorized by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, receive its funding from taxes paid by property owners.

The Pecos Valley Conservation District doesn’t want to manage or develop the land it owns, said Balock, but the land can’t lie untended either.

“If that happens, then you get weeds, dust and a whole cycle of problems,” he said.

That’s why the district wants someone else to use the Eddy County land. Balock said he thinks it would make good grazing land, among other possible purposes.

Although the water district has successfully leased land twice before, Balock said the situation is not common for public entities.

“I think what we are doing is fairly unique,” he said. “Farmers do it all the time, but I don’t know of anywhere else in New Mexico where, in order to obtain water rights, public agencies are buying and leasing land.”

