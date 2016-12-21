DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish [auth] these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Campbell
Name: Angela M. Campbell
Age: 63
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Dec. 14 for DWI – limitations on driving, driving off center of road
BrAC/BAC: .17
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Linares
Name: Ashley Rana Linares
Age: 23
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Dec. 17 for DWI — no driver’s license, tail-light violation
BrAC/BAC: .15
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Ramierez
Name: Mauro Ramierez
Age: 28
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Dec. 16 for DWI — arrested based on field sobriety tests
BrAC/BAC: .05
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Suarez
Name: Daniel J. Suarez
Age: 30
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Dec. 17 for DWI
BrAC/BAC: .16
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Related Posts
« RMAC offers holiday events Eddy County faces whooping cough outbreak; Health officials encourage families to get vaccinated »