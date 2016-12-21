Username: 1

In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish [auth] these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Campbell

Name: Angela M. Campbell

Age: 63

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Dec. 14 for DWI – limitations on driving, driving off center of road

BrAC/BAC: .17

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Linares

Name: Ashley Rana Linares

Age: 23

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Dec. 17 for DWI — no driver’s license, tail-light violation

BrAC/BAC: .15

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Ramierez

Name: Mauro Ramierez

Age: 28

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Dec. 16 for DWI — arrested based on field sobriety tests

BrAC/BAC: .05

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Suarez

Name: Daniel J. Suarez

Age: 30

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Dec. 17 for DWI

BrAC/BAC: .16

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

