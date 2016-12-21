Username: 1

After gritting out a tough win against Alamo Tuesday night in the Den, the Coyotes had the unenviable task of hitting the road for an afternoon game Wednesday with the undefeated Portales Rams.

The Coyotes held a slim 36-31 lead at halftime, but with only six made two-point field goals on the night, Roswell fell behind as the second half wore on en route to a 65-56 loss.

“We made 11 3s, but you can’t live on those all the time,” said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper. “I don’t think Clovis took much out of them last night and we had a tough game with a solid Alamogordo team. The back-to-back and being on the road hurt us, but we’ve got to learn [auth] how to get wins on the road.”

Jeremie Karngbaye, the Rams 6-foot-5 senior center, scored 27 points and went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

The Coyotes shot a solid 11 of 14 from the charity stripe, but couldn’t get there when it counted.

“We shot a good percentage, but we gotta get there more,” Cooper said. “We only shot free throws twice in the fourth quarter. That’s kind of the difference right there.”

After trailing 18-14 in the first quarter, the Coyotes outscored the Rams 22-13 in the second, but hit a wall in the second half.

“When we attacked, we missed shots,” Cooper said. “They went into a trap and 1-3-1 defense and we missed shots inside. We got Karngbaye in foul trouble in the third and thought we’d make a run, but it didn’t happen.”

Sophomore guard Tarren Burrola was the lone double-figure scorer for the Coyotes with 25 points, including five of Roswell’s 11 3-pointers. Seniors Chris Mesquita and Garret Smothermon had nine points apiece while junior Logan Eaker and sophomore Luke Lara each scored six,

“Tarren’s really come on and was solid today,” Cooper said. “But we need more balanced scoring and we have to hit more than six two-pointers.”

Mesquita hit a half-court buzzer-beater as the second quarter expired, but the momentum didn’t carry over.

The Coyotes are now 7-3 on the season, and while their record is nothing to scoff at, for a Cooper-led team, it’s a bit behind the curve.

“Three losses is the most I can remember having before Christmas and sometimes for an entire season,” Cooper said. “But it’s a work in progress. We have youth and inexperience with just three seniors on this team. We’re tough at home, but we’ve gotta be able to respond on the road as well.”

The Coyotes will enjoy a few days off for the holidays before getting back in the gym early next week to prepare for the annual Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Invitational which runs from Dec. 28-30.

The Coyotes host the Bloomfield Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Goddard Rockets host the Aztec Tigers at the same time.

