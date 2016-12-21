Username: 1

Above: A depiction of a cricket from Cirque du Soleil’s show, “OVO.” (Submitted Image)

Below: An image from Cirque du Soleil’s show “OVO.” (Submitted Photo)

With the holidays upon us and New Mexicans searching for last-minute gifts, the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil recommends its “OVO” show as a holiday gift for around $30.

Cirque du Soleil returns to Rio Rancho in March 2017 with “OVO,” its newest touring show in arenas. The production will be presented at Santa Ana [auth] Star Center from March 1-5 for seven performances as part of a global tour in arenas around North America.

Thrilling more than 4.5 million people worldwide since the show premiered in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top show, “OVO” will embark on a new journey, performing the same captivating production, but now in arenas, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in their own town. “OVO,” meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.

The cast of “OVO” is comprised of 50 performing artists from 12 countries specializing in many acrobatic acts. One highlight of “OVO” is the stunning Flying Act in which a group of scarabs soar high above the stage, from both edges to the middle landing on a platform.

Tickets can be purchased online at santaanastarcenter.com.

