Carol singers pay visit to RDR
Children from the Roswell Recreation Center s[auth] ing Christmas carols Wednesday at the Roswell Daily Record as they turned in their coloring sheets for RDR’s annual Christmas coloring contest. From left, Sarah Hall, senior recreation leader; Joshua Lopez, Gilbert Benetiz, Jonathan Benetiz, Salayandrina Franco, Aislin Lopez, Santiago Lopez, Remigio Franco and Daniel Franco, recreation leader. (Not visible but present, Avery Lawless). (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)
