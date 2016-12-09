One Response to Trump supporters unwelcome clients; CEO feels moral obligation to stand against new president

Username: 1

Blanchfield

Matt Blanchfield’s internet marketing business is the type of small firm that helps small and mid-sized companies build websites and increase their rankings on internet search engines. But its newfound recognition has little to due with the internet, it’s because the company is openly discriminating against supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

Blanchfield, chief executive officer of Albuquerque-[auth] based 1st In SEO, says he doesn’t want to do business with Republicans and/or supporters of Trump, including the 63.5 percent of Chaves County voters who cast ballots for Trump last month.

“If you are a Republican, voted for Donald Trump or support Donald Trump in any manner, you are not welcome at 1st In SEO and we ask you to leave our firm,” Blanchfield wrote Nov. 10 on his company’s website, prompting state, national and international media attention on KOB, Fox News and the BBC, and subsequent commentary on numerous websites.

“America has elected Donald Trump, a racist, sexist, fascist to be our next president,” Blanchfield continued in the open letter to clients. “1st In SEO will no longer do business with any person that is a registered Republican or supports Donald Trump. 1st In SEO will also not do business with business interests that support either the Republican Party or Donald Trump.”

Blanchfield even asked all his clients to respond and come clean.

“We ask you, our current clients, to please respond to this letter and confirm where you stand politically,” he wrote. “If you are a Republican or support Trump, we will no longer serve you. You will need to find a new (search engine optimization) provider.”

Business model

While ruling out 12,872 voters in Chaves County alone as potential clients isn’t a typical business model, Blanchfield said his recent business losses have been worth it.

The home page of his company’s website notes the disruption in business: “Due to receiving thousands of hateful and threatening phone calls, we are not currently answering our business line. Please contact us via email. If you are an actual prospective client, we will respond as quickly as we are able.”

Blanchfield said he has lost about a third percent of his 20 or so clients since the Nov. 10 open letter.

“Only one chose to leave because of my actual letter,” he said. “The other people that have left are because they’ve been threatened and their businesses were threatened. They’re not mad, they just need to protect their company. I’ve even told them because my decision is costing them money, I’ll refund the entire fee that they’ve given me the whole time they’ve been my client. My political philosophy shouldn’t be hurting anyone else’s business.”

Blanchfield, whose company has no governmental contracts at this time, said the loss of clients has been worth it. He declined to name his clients, but said none of his current clients are based in southeastern New Mexico. He said Germans had a similar responsibility to lay down the gauntlet and isolate those complicit with the rise of Adolph Hitler.

“Hitler was legally elected,” Blanchfield said. “I believe most Germans that elected Hitler think they made a mistake, with hindsight being 20/20. I don’t believe most people that elected Hitler were planning on what came their way. That does not negate the country’s responsibility for standing aside and letting it happen.”

Guilt by association

Blanchfield said Trump supporters are guilty by association for Trump’s remarkable rise to the White House, the first American elected president who has neither held elected office or been a general.

“I believe Trump is a fascist. I believe he’s sexist. I believe he’s actually guilty of many felonies in regard to sexual assault against women, by his own description,” Blanchfield said. “I believe by his own statements and his own behavior, pre-election and post-election, that he is a stereotypical fascist. Allowing other people to say that I support him but I don’t support his hateful beliefs, I think is an absurdity. So I think that people need to stand up and say, ‘Listen, that’s nice that you don’t want to own those parts with him, but that’s what your guy does. Thats what your guy’s said. That’s what your guy’s doing.'”

Blanchfield said all Republicans and others who voted for Trump share in the blame.

“Absolutely, because the leader of their party is that man,” he said. “You can’t remain in that party and say, ‘Oh, but that’s not me.’ Yes, it is you. It’s close to being a Nazi and saying Hitler is not my guy. Yes he is. I see those people as misguided and mistaken, not as evil.”

While he said he’s not trying to start a trend of businesses boycotting Trump supporters, Blanchfield says others should also stand up.

“If the hateful things he’s talked about doing he does, even like the national register for Muslims, I hope everyone stands up,” he said. “If some of the staff he’s put together takes actions against homosexual people and rolls back their rights, I hope everyone stands up. If he shuts the press down, I hope you stand up.

“Hitler didn’t attack the Jews himself at first, he let the country do it, and look what happened, people got scared and they shut up.”

Tolerance for intolerance

Blanchfield, who said he’s a “mad dog” supporter of Bernie Sanders and voted for Hillary Clinton for president last month, said he hopes his fears of a Trump presidency are proven unfounded.

“I hope I’m dead wrong,” he said. “I hope Trump is successful in helping America become a better place for everyone. I hope he’s successful in making the world a more stable place. I absolutely hope Trump is the best president we ever have, and I’m not saying that facetiously or out of hand. I mean that. I hope that I’m proven to be a complete idiot in short term. I don’t think that’s going to happen. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“What I really hope is that everyone calms down and that none of the stuff that I said comes, that everything’s OK. I’m just very concerned about all of us, really.”

Asked if he’s showing intolerance toward those with different political views, Blanchfield said certain forms intolerance should be tolerated.

“I am absolutely intolerant of racism,” he said. “I’m absolutely intolerant of sexism. My entire point is to be intolerant of the things I think are abhorrent. That’s my point. Saying like me being intolerant, that’s an oxymoron. It doesn’t make any sense. I’m not trying to be that. I’m trying to be the inverse of that. I’m putting my flag down and saying listen, these things are so disgusting to me, even if you support them by omission, you’re still guilty.

“If I stand by and watch something happen and don’t do anything about it, I have responsibility. Guilt might be too strong of a term. But I have responsibility.”

Gay wedding analogy

Asked the difference between his boycott of Republicans and a bakery declining to make a cake for a gay wedding, Blanchfield said there’s a big difference.

“The most simple answer is that denying someone service on the basis of their sexual orientation is against the law, so that’s illegal,” he said. “What I’m doing is not illegal. It is not illegal, in my state or in our country, to say you don’t want to do someone’s internet (search engine optimization) based on their political stance. So there’s a huge issue there.

“It’s a massive difference. It’s not even the same animal, but I understand where the questions coming from. People are gay. People chose their politics. I am taking a moral stance against people for what they chose to support. I am not taking a stance for what they are. Those are two radically different things. Most of the idiots that are writing me that can’t punctuate, can’t spell and can’t formulate a coherent sentence are so stupid they wouldn’t even understand that response.”

While he’s decided not to do business with any Republicans, Blanchfield said he doesn’t paint the GOP with a wide brush.

“What I believe is that the vast majority of people who support Trump are good people. I believe they’ve made a tremendous mistake,” he said. “I believe that there is a percentage of them, see what’s happened with my life since I went public with this stance that I have made, that are completely insane, completely homophobic, completely racist, completely xenophobic, all the terms that no one would like to claim.”

Hate mail

Blanchfield said he has received numerous death threats among the hate emails he’s received since making international and national news with the anti-Trump announcement.

“I’ve had over a hundred thousand hate mails, phone calls, emails, death threats, threats to kill my children, threats to burn my house down, threats to burn my business down, threats to take my employment away,” he said. “I’m on Breitbart. I could just go on and on and on and on and on. I believe even though that’s a lot of hate, that’s a very tiny percentage of his supporters.

“Let’s call it 60 million supporters. It takes a very small percentage to be a whole lot of people. One percent of 60,000 million people, that’s an ocean of people that are out of their minds. If you look at this ocean of hate I’ve gotten, almost to a man or a woman they claim to be open-minded and then call me racist, sexist, everything you can possibly imagine. So obviously, they’re a little bit of the base.

“When I wrote that letter to my clients, I had no assumption that something would happen. I wasn’t expecting to go from local news to national news to international news in like 40 hours. I was not expecting that.”

Disassociation

Blanchfield, a professional firefighter for 15 years who said he earned his wealth while in his 20s, concedes he’s in a financial position to turn away potential clients from his small firm that’s been in business for about a year.

“I can’t stay out of business because I enjoy the challenge of it, but I don’t need the income from my company, so I’m free to do some things a lot of people would not be able to do,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate.

“What I’m actually doing now is I’m in the process of gifting my entire company to two friends of mine, who are remaining anonymous because they are afraid for their physical safety. If they’re against racism, if they’re against homophobia, if they’re against sexism, if they’re against mistreating immigrants, if they’re against certain things, I think that the company should do business with anybody because I was a little rash and I move fast and have a quick temper.”

Blanchfield said he has a different venue planned for political discussion.

“I’m starting my own organization, which is going to be a nonprofit, that’s going to be using my skill-set to try and help promote real information, as opposed to fake news and hysterical news and fascist information,” he said. “The hate needs to go with me. The company needs to be able to do business. Everyone that’s not needing to does not need to be affected by my political stance.”

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Wings for LIFE transforms despair to hope New Life church living up to its name »