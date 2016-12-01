One Response to Henderson pushing $18M bond election; Most senior councilor says public input needed on pool and rec center

Username: 1

Roswell’s most senior city councilor said Wednesday that residents should be asked to approve a bond for an $18 million recreation and aquatic facility, in contrast to those who say a bond election would be an unnecessary expense and could result in an uneven burden on property owners.

City Councilor Steve Henderson, a member of the City Council’s General Services Committee, told fellow committee members Wednesday that voters should decide if local property taxes should be raised to pay for the proposed recreation center and pool at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, and the city should use its potential to raise gross receipt taxes to build a new hangar at the Roswell International Air Center.

“I would think if we want to use some of the GRT authority, I think we ought to use it to build a hangar out at the air center so we can create jobs,” said Henderson, who is serving his fifth four-year term on the City Council. “So, my thinking is that we ought to go for the (general obligation) bond issue and let the citizens decide if they want this project. I think that it’s not unreasonable. I think we’ve done good planning. I think if we do a good job in explaining what it is that we propose, I think that we can get the support of the community based on quality of life issues that we need this type of facility to provide our youth activities and opportunities for recreation for our adults. So that’s my leaning.”

Mayor Dennis Kintigh said after Wednesday’s General Services Committee meeting he continues to prefer a GRT revenue bond, which would be repaid by gross receipts taxes collected in the city, rather than a general obligation bond, which would raise property taxes in the city and be solely borne by property owners.

“That spreads, if you will, the pain beyond just property owners,” Kintigh said. “My inclination is to go with the GRT. But if the only way to do it is to go with the general obligation bond, it’s better that way than nothing at all.”

City businesses collect a 7.5 percent gross receipts tax on all transactions subject to gross receipt taxes, although 5.125 percent of that goes to the state. The remainder is split by the city and county.

Decision indecision

Kintigh said the City Council needs to make a decision in the near future so city staff can continue hammering out the [auth] design and funding details, with the hope of opening a new recreation center in 2018. He said a GRT bond may be more politically palatable in a conservative town known to reject bonds affecting property taxes.

Elizabeth Stark-Rankins, the city’s director of administrative services, told the General Services Committee Wednesday that city leaders first need to decide whether to include an aquatic facility with the proposed recreation center, and if so, which of three aquatic options should be built, and then how to fund the $18 million total project.

The City Council has the authority to approve a GRT revenue bond on its own, while city residents would have to approve a general obligation bond at a special election, which could be held in June.

“The easiest thing to do would be to go to the (gross receipts tax increase),” Henderson said. “The GRT is somewhat in jeopardy because we know, that as they take the hold harmless away from us, we really need that GRT for operating in the city.”

In 2015, the state began reducing subsidies it paid to New Mexico local governments after they lost gross receipts tax revenues after the Legislature removed GRTs from sales of most food items in 2004. Large and mid-sized city and county governments are seeing GRT payout reductions from the state between 6 and 7 percent each year through 2030. Local governments may raise GRT taxes, to a point, to replace the lost GRT revenues from the state.

The city could issue a GRT revenue bond, a general obligation bond, or a combination of both to pay for the $18 million project.

Parks Commission

The Parks and Recreation Commission on Monday recommended paying for the project with gross receipt tax revenue bonds, rather than a general obligation bond that would require voter approval.

“The commission further proposes the third aquatic pool option, which consists of an indoor pool and outdoor pool facility, and furthermore requests that this project be funded through gross receipts tax,” states the Parks Commission’s recommendation to Kintigh. “This recreation center and pool will benefit all of the citizens of Roswell, and we feel that with the GRT funding option, everyone has a stake in the successful completion and operation.”

Parks Commission chair Bob Edwards told the General Services Committee Wednesday that the city’s elected leaders should make the decision on the funding mechanism. Edwards said local politicians may not want to be known for raising taxes, but he said shifting the decision to voters could scuttle the project.

“We hired you to do the job, and sometimes it’s difficult, and sometimes it’s not,” Edwards said. “But to put the onus just on property owners, I think, can be a little bit difficult also. We’ve tried this before, and we’ve seen how the property owners, en masse, have usually voted, which usually is down.”

“The city of Roswell sure isn’t going to pass anything,” Parks Commissioner JaneAnn Oldrup said at Monday’s meeting.

GRT jobs

Henderson said Wednesday the city’s GRT authority could be better utilized creating jobs, rather than building the proposed recreation center and adjoining aquatic facility.

“On first blush, it would be easy to say we’ll just cram this down everybody’s throat with a GRT,” Henderson said. “And we have the authority to do that. But in reality, I don’t think that makes too many friends with our constituents.”

Henderson said given all the planning involved in the proposal, voters should be asked to decide the method of funding it.

“I think we owe them an opportunity to vote this up or down,” Henderson said. “Now, if they vote it down, and we change our minds, we can still use the GRT. But I think that in fairness, with all of the quality of planning that’s been done, and the effort that’s been made, I think that the citizens of this community are due an opportunity to express themselves as to whether they want this. And if they do, they have the ability to pay for it. Our taxes are low.”

The city’s current GRT rate is 1.4375 percent. Chaves County has a GRT rate of 0.9375 percent.

Under a proposal to repay the $18 million GRT revenue bond over 20 years, the city’s GRT rate would increase 0.151 percent, or $1.51 more for every $100 of goods purchased.

Paying for the $18 million project with a general obligation bond over a 20-year term would cost the owner of a $100,000 home in Roswell $59.95 more a year in property taxes.

“On the flip side, using this GRT is going to be a little tricky in the future,” Henderson said. “But I say if we want to use some of the GRT, let’s create some jobs. Let’s do some economic development. Let’s go out to the air center and build a hangar that will be pre-leased by somebody that will put in an operation there that will create jobs.”

GRT pros and cons

General Services Committee chair Tabitha Denny said GRT revenues can be volatile. She encouraged the public to offer its feedback.

“I agree, there are certain things that have to come from our constituents,” Denny said. “It’s going to be theirs. But I want to stress that I think it’s important that we get feedback from many levels of our city and our residents, not just a handful of certain ones and groups. It is really important that everybody knows that they have a voice. Ultimately, yes, it comes to us to make that decision. We’re constantly asking for input and we don’t always get it.

“If you’re going to talk about it, come talk about it to us. Because this is important and I don’t want us to have to keep waiting.”

Holding a general obligation bond election, in June at the earliest, would cost the city $35,000 to $40,000, and also delay a decision, Kintigh said, whereas the City Council could approve a GRT revenue bond as early as January.

Another advantage of a GRT bond, city leaders say, is that GRT revenues could be used for the new recreation center’s operational costs, while a general obligation bond may only be used for construction-related costs.

Design plans

The floor plan for the 38,645 gross-square-foot, single-story recreation center being designed by Huitt-Zollars of Albuquerque includes a multi-purpose room, a group fitness room and two full-size gyms that can be subdivided into four smaller basketball courts. The gym floor would be more than double the size of the floor at Yucca Recreation Center, which was closed in December, and provide enough space for indoor soccer, something a city facility hasn’t been able to offer, and which city leaders expect would be very popular addition to Roswell’s recreation programs.

The aquatic option recommended by the Parks Commission Monday night includes both indoor and outdoor facilities. Two other options still on the table are one design with all indoor elements, such as a six-lane pool and toddler section, and one design with an indoor pool and toddler section and outdoor splash pad.

The option recommended by the Parks and Recreation Commission Monday includes a 3,750-square-foot indoor pool with six swimming lanes, an outdoor large open swim area with a large tube slide, and outdoor toddler section with shaded structures.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

