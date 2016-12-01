One Response to Finance Committee approves $20 million ‘smart’ water meters

Username: 1

This graphic, courtesy of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, illustrates how wireless water meters function, collecting and storing data at the meter site and transmitting it to the city water office. (Submitted Image)

A $20 million “smart” water meter project has received the approval of members of the city Finance Committee and will be considered by the full City Council at a Dec. 8 meeting.

Called a “banner project for Roswell and the state of New Mexico” by the consultants advocating for the meter replacement, the proposed project entails selling bonds to finance the replacement of the city’s existing water meters with wireless meters, which the consultants say will make leak detection, customer service and billing more efficient. The total project cost has been estimated at $19,853,557.

According to a Thursday morning presentation by the consulting group Yearout Energy Services of Albuquerque to city councilors on the Finance Committee, the project will pay for itself within 12 [auth] years by the increased revenues to the city that will occur once the new meters replace the current ones, which over time become faulty.

“Mechanical meters fail. It is nobody’s fault,” said Scott Griffith, senior sales representative with Yearout. “That just happens.”

The consultants said that the new meters will bring in $1,698,002 more a year to the city, $1,161,472 in increased billings and $536,530 a year in savings on maintenance and operations.

“That does not mean that someone will get a $3,000 bill that they will need to pay all at once,” said Griffith. “It will be done in increments.”

City employees no longer will be required to travel to meters to read usage amounts, Griffith said, but those people instead can be used to resolve leakages or other issues.

Should city leaders decide to approve the project, which would be completed over a 16-month period and would start with commercial water customers sometime next year, they will have to decide whether to issue the utility revenue bonds on the public market or finance them through the New Mexico Finance Authority.

Yearout has identified potential vendors for the meters and other aspects of the installation. Griffith also told the city councilors that its audit of Roswell’s current water meter system has been reviewed by a New Mexico State Engineer and that its future work overseeing the installation would be monitored by the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer.

Smart meters, which in some cities also include gas and electricity meters, have been the subject of some opposition nationwide because of their use of radio waves to transmit data from the meter to towers and then to city utility offices. People protesting the systems nationwide, including groups and individuals in Silver City, which installed smart meters in 2016, say that the meters represent government monitoring of their activities, present potential fire hazards and pose health risks.

The American Academy of Environmental Medicine in Kansas issued a 2013 letter stating that it had reviewed the research of a doctor who had studied 92 cases of people complaining of health problems related to wireless meters and concurred that there appeared to be a correlation between the devices and such health effects as headaches, fatigue, heart palpitations and insomnia. Some research studies also have stated that radio waves cause cellular damage.

The American Cancer Society has written about smart meters on its website, indicating that the technology used in smart meters is similar to what is used for cellphones and wireless internet technology and represents less of a threat than those devices because the meters are located outside homes and buildings.

