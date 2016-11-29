One Response to Parks Commission plugs big pool design; Citizens’ board likes both indoor and outdoor aquatic facility

Username: 1

The city’s [auth] Parks and Recreation Commission voted Monday night to recommend this pool design to city leaders for approval. The design includes an indoor six-lane pool, an outdoor open swim area and an outdoor toddler section. (Scanned Image)

The first city body to make a recommendation about a new city-owned recreation center and pool has suggested a full indoor-outdoor aquatic facility with amenities for all ages.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission voted nearly unanimously Monday night to recommend the most extensive of three aquatic facility options offered by city officials.

The aquatic option recommended by the Parks Commission by a 5-0 vote Monday night, with Commissioner James Edwards abstaining, includes both indoor and outdoor facilities. Two other options still on the table are one design with all indoor elements, and one design with an indoor pool and toddler section and outdoor splash pad.

The third option, approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission Monday night, includes an indoor six-lane pool, an outdoor large open swim area with a large tube slide and outdoor toddler section with shaded structures.

“If we can afford it, we need it,” said Parks Commissioner Roy Gunn. “We do need the outdoor option too, I think.”

City officials presented the Parks Commission the three aquatic options on Nov. 14. After weighing the three options, the Parks Commission on Monday became the first city entity to make a recommendation on the pool design. City leaders are on pace to make a decision early next year on a new recreation center and pool at Cielo Grande Recreation Area that is estimated to cost $18 million.

The Parks and Recreation Commission recommendation suggests paying for the $18 million project with gross receipt tax revenue bonds, rather than a general obligation bond that would require voter approval.

“The (general obligation) bond would only be for property owners, whereas the gross receipts would affect everybody who comes into town, whether they’re from out of town, out of state, in the county, or whatever it may be,” said Parks Commission chair Bob Edwards.

“The city of Roswell sure isn’t going to pass anything,” Parks Commissioner JaneAnn Oldrup said of the general obligation bond’s prospect of receiving voter approval.

Commissioner James Edwards abstained from Monday’s vote.

“I just have a few more questions,” he said.

Bob Edwards said as chairman he only votes in the event of ties. Parks commissioners Gunn, Oldrup, Perry Brewer, Barry Mathison and Mandy Owens cast the affirmative votes.

City officials estimate paying for the $18 million project via gross receipts taxes would require a GRT increase of 0.151 percent, or $1.51 more for every $100 of goods purchased in the city, for 20 years. Paying for the $18 million project with a general obligation bond over a 20-year term would cost the owner of a $100,000 home in Roswell $59.95 more a year in property taxes.

About $900,000 of the $18 million price tag would be used to demolish the 105-year-old Yucca Recreation Center, which was permanently closed Dec. 24 due to flooding and other functionality problems. The 83-year-old Cahoon Park Pool was subsequently decommissioned by the City Council in April after city leaders said it too was beyond repair.

Youth recreation programs have been shifted to the Roswell Adult Center at 807 N. Missouri Ave., with basketball games at University High School, since the closure of the Yucca Recreation Center at 500 S. Richardson Ave.

“This recreation center and pool will benefit all of the citizens of Roswell, and we feel that with the GRT funding option, everyone has a stake in its successful completion and operation,” states the Parks Commission’s recommendation to Mayor Dennis Kintigh.

The latest floor plan for the 38,645 gross-square-foot, single-story structure being designed by Huitt-Zollars of Albuquerque includes a multi-purpose room, a group fitness room and two full-size gyms that can be subdivided into four smaller basketball courts.

Owens said it was important for city leaders to get the input of the Parks and Recreation Commission before proceeding with the plans.

“We’re basically a citizens’ group,” Owens said. “We also have ties very much to recreation. Some of us are coaches. Some of us are event planners. Some of us are athletes. That’s basically our passion in our life, is sports and recreation. So this is a big reason why we have been on the commission. Also, we talk to people when we’re out volunteering in sports and recreation things. And they tell us, ‘Oh gosh, we need a pool, or we need this or we need that.’ So that’s a big thing that we bring to the table. Anything parks and recreation, yeah, I think it’s a must that we are in the loop.”

“I also think that we need to think of the potential for the youth of Roswell,” Bob Edwards said. “I’d hate to see that we would not fund these projects and take a civic center and a pool out of the mouths of children.”

Kintigh said a vote by the City Council is anticipated as early as January, with the goal of opening a new recreation center and pool in the fall of 2018.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Raking against the wind Court records reveal murder suspects’ motives »