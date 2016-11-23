One Response to Good riddance Marita Noon

Username: 1

Our region’s local petroleum propagandist, Marita Noon, signed off recently with her last column. With Trump’s election, she considers her work done.

Most people probably don’t know who I’m talking about, since her readership consisted mostly of old, rich, white men heavily ensconced in the fossil-fuel industry. The rest of us had better things to do than waste our time deciphering her obvious [auth] half-truths and lies.

During the course of her career as a columnist, she consistently managed to do four things: 1) bash solar energy, 2) exalt the wonders of fossil fuels, 3) deny global warming, and 4) cash contribution checks.

I distinctly remember how, in one column, she implied that renewable energy advocates were secret communists. Such was the complexity and depth of her rhetorical skills. In her last column, she lamented that she didn’t have the reach and influence of people like Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Laura Ingram or Michelle Malkin. Note that not one of those role models is renowned for either their virtue or honesty.

Nope, it seems that the donations to Noon’s little energy concern have dried up, and since she’s not about to work for free, she’s closing shop. However, for the two or three dozen readers that will miss her skewed, pro-petroleum puff-pieces, fear not. People like Marita Noon are much like the famed hydra of Greek lore: when one head disappears, two more usually arise to take its place.

Craig Abalos

Roswell

