One Response to Keeping Trump’s feet to the fire

Our nation is in perilous times. Half [auth] the country is feeling vindicated, the other half insulted. The politicos in Washington D.C. may be moving toward a peaceful transition of powers, but the streets of our cities are moving toward insurrection.

Whether this election sets off a civil war or civil discourse isn’t just related to what happens in Washington D.C., it’s about how Americans react to the political upheaval that just occurred. Anti-Trump forces who are determined to undermine our president-elect’s words and deeds must take care not to allow their protests to turn violent, while the pro-Trump crowd needs to recognize the value of respecting the opposition. The post-election reaction, on both sides, suggests that everyone needs to exercise some restraint.

Among the anti-Trump crowd, that means keeping the protests nonviolent — not just for the good of their country but for the advancement of their interests. The Civil Rights Movement and Martin Luther King showed the nation how peaceful resistance can change the hearts and minds of Americans. We hope those who are offended by Trump remember that lesson and use peaceful tactics in standing up against the iron fist they expect in the incoming administration.

Let’s hope Trump governs with more restraint than he demonstrated during the campaign. Maybe he won’t continue to attack Islam as a whole and will instead focus our war on terrorism on the real enemies of our nation. And maybe his immigration policies won’t be as extreme as he’s suggested they will be.

We understand and accept the fact that Obamacare will be overhauled or repealed, and that the next Supreme Court justice will be a conservative. And maybe his economic policies will indeed be good for the nation. Trump has every right to try and muscle through such measures; he won the election. But he doesn’t have the right to use the power of the presidency to suppress or jail his political opponents. Nor does he have the right to impose his will on us without due process. If he tries to overstep the limits of the presidency, he must be stopped. Our hope is that patriots on both sides of the equation will stand up any such abuse of power.

Trump has done what most Americans didn’t think he could do. He has offended half of America’s citizenry and yet he pulled off a win anyway. Let’s hope he tones down his rhetoric and performs admirably as president. Half of America doesn’t believe that’s possible; the other half expects a great political revolution that will save America.

Trump must now prove himself to be an effective leader. For the good of our country, let’s hope he rises to the occasion. If he doesn’t, let’s make sure he’s contained until a new and better leader comes along.

Let’s keep his feet to the fire, so he, or a fractured America, doesn’t burn the place down.

