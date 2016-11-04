One Response to On blending holidays and fixing elections

Username: 1

[auth] I don’t know about you, but man am I tired of this election!

I turn on the radio and television and instead of hearing why I should elect this person, or re-elect that official, all I see are the ugly reasons why I shouldn’t vote for this or that candidate! Since when did politics get so dirty?

I see women crying on camera as they rant on and on about a state lawmaker who has somehow not voted for enough laws to protect the innocent. Then, the next commercial comes on and it is the very guy being accused of being soft on criminals who says these are paid for by a group supporting his opponent who, get this, is a man who doesn’t pay his child support! It leaves me wondering who’s telling the truth.

This is going to be a banner year for being fed up with things I’m thinking. Yes, we already have Pumpkin Spice in just about everything you can imagine. Lol (not a fan of that either).

Halloween is over, which means the next in line is Thanksgiving. I saw a strange thing last night as I drove down a residential street. At first it looked like Christmas lights, but on closer inspection I saw it was clearly a Halloween theme going on. Has it come to where we are now blending holidays? Will the next trend be a Strutting Turkey on the front lawn pulling a sled filled with toys? What about an inflatable Saint Nick with his arm around a giant turkey leg in the act of getting a bite?

I know, this may seem facetious, but don’t we often feel bombarded by the overwhelming strategies of people who promote elections, holidays, spending, and tragedy? Remember when each holiday had its own separate time and it was never a race to get one done so we could begin the next one. No, I didn’t think so. Don’t you get tired of seeing mass shootings, airline crashes, or police being murdered replayed over and over?

But, back to this election, which has left a bad taste in my mouth as we vote not so much for the candidate we feel is the best qualified, but instead to keep the other candidate from being elected.

I imagine the world and all their leaders are wondering just what this country has come to. I would like to sit in on some discussions with world leaders as they ponder the possibility of having to do business with Donald Trump!

I have a book that contains the missing books of the Bible that were not included when coming up with what we know now as the King James Version. It tells of when Jesus was a small boy with all the powers of a god. Can you imagine unlimited power without the control of experience and maturity?

I read where they were traveling and his mother wanted figs (or dates) and they came upon this beautiful tree in all its splendor, but without one piece of fruit on it. I believe I read that Jesus cursed the tree and it withered up and died.

Consider Trump as this immature person with the world’s greatest arsenal at his disposal, who suddenly gets mad at some leader across the world and decides to unleash hell on them because he loses his temper.

Maybe I am exaggerating but I think our election is like Forrest Gump and what he says about a box of chocolates, “Ya never know what you’re going to get!” This clearly sums up my feelings for the future!

People, I am tired of the election process that is obviously flawed. I am tired of holidays that no longer mean anything. I am tired of the marketing strategies, political correctness and the media who often portray life’s most tragic moments as vehicles to gain readers or viewers. We live in an era of instant gratification and where waiting is no longer a viable option and we must have it all, and we must have it right now!

I find it amusing that I sit here and point the finger at media when guess what? I write for the media! Ironic, maybe.

I wish we were kinder to each other and realized that all lives matter! I see posts on Facebook, Twitter, and any other social media I happen to tune in on about all the illegal acts candidates are guilty of. When is politics going to change and we see all the good things people do and the positive changes they want, instead of the garbage we are constantly being force fed.

Let’s vote for candidates who don’t need negativity to get elected. Let’s bring back a political process that works because, you know what, this one is broken!

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

