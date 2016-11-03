One Response to Rachel Ann Douthitt

Username: 1

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at 11 a.m. at South Park Cemetery for Rachel Ann Douthitt. Timothy Arlet will be officiating.

Rachel went to be with the Lord on October 30. Her family and friends mourn their loss. She was born August 2, 1930, at St. Mary’s Hospital to Elgen and Florence Edington Douthitt.

She spent her childhood on the family ranch east of [auth] Roswell. Rachel was an avid horsewoman, cowgirl, loving mother and friend. Her professional career included bookkeeping for a local oil/gas company and office manager for a meat processing plant. One of her supervisors once stated that, “If I had 10 more employees like you, we could take over the world.”

She is survived by her sister Effie Jo Austin of Roswell; daughter, Barbara Ann Gardner of Roswell; sons: Michael Marsh of Amarillo, TX, Bryan Newman of Richland, WA; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and niece, April Douthitt Dugger of Albuquerque. A loving thanks to granddaughter, Heather Harkness for her devotion to and care of our Mom.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elgen and Florence Douthitt; her brother, Audrey (Buff) Douthitt; nephew, Jason Douthitt; son-in-law, Bill Gardner and granddaughter, Jackie Lopez.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gentiva Hospice: Glenn, Katrina, Shirley, and Tim for their professionalism and high level of care.

Obituary was lovingly written by Rachel’s family.

