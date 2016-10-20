One Response to Johnson-Weld ticket path toward freedom

Username: 1

Hillary R. Clinton and Donald J. Trump are both very flawed people and have been [auth] their entire lives, especially the last 30 years. One has a crude disrespect for women and the other has a criminal disrespect for the law. Both are part of the wealthy class that thinks they are invincible.

Where have we seen this before? For a quick preview, all one has to do is watch TMZ for about a week. You will see the declining American culture that reflects why we have Trump and Clinton.

Both of these individuals will be on the ballot this election cycle and the one who will probably survive really doesn’t give a damn about the people of America. If her campaign continues to blame everything on anti-Russia hysteria, we may see more than hysteria if she is elected. Russia has already taken control of the Middle East because of our weak leadership the last eight years. I fear a President Hillary Clinton will counter that and lead us into a serious war beyond the cyber sphere.

After listening to six different Sunday news programs the last few weeks, I actually have to laugh at all the hypocrisy. Most every one of those TV hosts and commentators have skeletons in their closets, too. Maybe it is time to ignore what’s in the closet and consider Johnson-Weld 2016 campaign policies. Please don’t let the bias media cast your vote.

Johnson-Weld 2016 has the only solutions that will help America get past all this scary nonsense from the GOP and the Democrats. The Libertarian Party has been around for over 40 years, so it is not part of some trending phenomena caused by anti-Trump and anti-Clinton escapism. Gary Johnson and Bill Weld have the resumés that can lead America out of the darkness we find ourselves evolving toward.

Gary Johnson, the 29th governor of New Mexico, secured the nomination of the Libertarian Party for president of the United States on Jan. 6. The former Massachusetts governor, Bill Weld, was endorsed by Johnson for the Libertarian vice-presidential nomination on the same day. Both are former Republican governors in blue states. The Libertarian Party is on all 50 state ballots, so there is no excuse for having to vote for the lesser of two (fill in the blank).

What’s most important is to protect the Constitution, our original path of freedom.

John Grogan

Roswell

